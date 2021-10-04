Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,377,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,188,465 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.33% of American International Group worth $541,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of American International Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,615. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

