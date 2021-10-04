Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451,068 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,713 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.8% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Materials worth $633,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after purchasing an additional 362,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after buying an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.56. The company had a trading volume of 124,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

