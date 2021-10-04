Boston Partners Purchases 889,709 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889,709 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp makes up approximately 0.8% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned about 3.35% of KeyCorp worth $661,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.64. 141,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074,103. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.