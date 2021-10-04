Boston Partners Sells 1,348,969 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,352,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,348,969 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 0.9% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boston Partners owned 1.60% of Schlumberger worth $715,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $30.94. 355,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,524,045. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.