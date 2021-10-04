Boston Partners Sells 221,335 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.29% of AmerisourceBergen worth $538,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $120.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,187. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

