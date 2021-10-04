Boston Partners Sells 7,717,417 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,668,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,717,417 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.19% of Huntington Bancshares worth $608,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 135,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486,451. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

