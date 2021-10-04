Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85,517 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned about 0.91% of Cigna worth $736,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.68. 9,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

