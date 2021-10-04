Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,770 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 537,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.92. 14,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,736. The stock has a market cap of $292.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. Research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

