Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. 70,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,733. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,794,000 after buying an additional 448,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after buying an additional 1,502,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after buying an additional 820,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after buying an additional 622,376 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

