Bread Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $14.30 million and $330,786.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.89 or 0.08569328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00277137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00113467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

