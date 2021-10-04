Bridge Mutual Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 2% against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $21.49 million and $284,305.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00098616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00140612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,866.05 or 0.99914124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.42 or 0.06881124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

