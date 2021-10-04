Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Brinker International makes up 3.5% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Brinker International worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. 14,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

