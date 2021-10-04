Brokerages Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 47,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.50. 270,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

