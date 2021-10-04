Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $503.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

