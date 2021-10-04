Brokerages Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.04). Angi posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of Angi stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.63. 929,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.88 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Angi by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Angi by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Angi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

