Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,883. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.