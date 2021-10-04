Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.86 Million

Equities analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post $54.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.74 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $39.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $208.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $211.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $262.48 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $274.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $1,574,461.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,457 shares of company stock worth $32,851,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIGC opened at $51.14 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.48.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

