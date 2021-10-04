Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 652,333 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,275,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,792,000 after buying an additional 141,189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

