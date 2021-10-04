Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.85 Million

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report $28.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.22 million and the highest is $29.32 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $25.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $113.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.97 million to $115.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $123.32 million, with estimates ranging from $113.85 million to $134.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMRE. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,882,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $964.88 million, a P/E ratio of -115.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

