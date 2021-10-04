Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report sales of $83.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.23 million. Navigator reported sales of $66.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $314.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.32 million to $317.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $414.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $434.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million.

NVGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVGS opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.99 million, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

