Brokerages Anticipate Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will post sales of $261.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.30 million and the lowest is $242.05 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wheels Up Experience.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

UP opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

