Brokerages Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to post $90.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $92.10 million. Accuray posted sales of $85.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $417.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.70 million to $418.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $438.85 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $443.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Accuray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.77 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,724.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 813,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 679,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 900.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 450,354 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 423,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.