Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. The company had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AERI. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.46. 1,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $541.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

