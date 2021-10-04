Brokerages Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce $64.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.14 million. Amyris posted sales of $34.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $389.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $392.99 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $13.91 on Monday. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,745 shares of company stock worth $2,170,058. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Amyris by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Amyris by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

