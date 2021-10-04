Brokerages Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter worth $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,503 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at about $13,204,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the first quarter worth about $11,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Arko by 1,904.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 910,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arko stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

