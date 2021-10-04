Brokerages Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 147.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $2.38 on Monday, hitting $100.98. The company had a trading volume of 628,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,618. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $110.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

