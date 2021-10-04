Brokerages Expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for E2open Parent.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 407,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,976,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock worth $22,000,383 over the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in E2open Parent by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,390 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 11.1% during the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 31,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,365. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

