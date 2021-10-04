Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post $69.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.30 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $61.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $275.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.30 million to $275.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $302.85 million, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $306.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,034 shares of company stock worth $892,967 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $20.86 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

