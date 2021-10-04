Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to announce $693.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $684.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $602.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 669.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 215,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

