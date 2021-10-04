Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

HBCP traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.83. 10,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $335.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 61.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.