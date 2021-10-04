Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce sales of $275.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the lowest is $263.90 million. Navient reported sales of $336.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAVI. Wedbush increased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. Navient has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Navient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Navient by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 125,944 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth $4,956,000. Finally, WBI Investments raised its position in shares of Navient by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.