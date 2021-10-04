Brokerages Expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($5.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

Several equities analysts have commented on PRLD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $59,823.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,355. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,091 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,452,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after buying an additional 644,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. 18,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,719. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.