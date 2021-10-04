Brokerages Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $1.29. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAH traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 427,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

