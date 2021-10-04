Brokerages Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $240.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.99. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.
