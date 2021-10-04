Brokerages Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $240.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.99. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.