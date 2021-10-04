Brokers Issue Forecasts for Albemarle Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.81.

NYSE ALB opened at $218.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $253.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

