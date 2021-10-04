Brokers Issue Forecasts for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ EYEG opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEG. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

