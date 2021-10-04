Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $68.82 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

