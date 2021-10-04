Brokers Offer Predictions for Navient Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Navient in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NAVI. Wedbush boosted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

NAVI opened at $19.12 on Monday. Navient has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

