Brokers Set Expectations for Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Churchill Downs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $247.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.73. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after acquiring an additional 817,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 169,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

