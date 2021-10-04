Brokers Set Expectations for The Community Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for The Community Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $37.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Community Financial has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

In other The Community Financial news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,150 shares of company stock worth $76,611 over the last quarter. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Community Financial by 123.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Community Financial by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Community Financial during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

