Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:RA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.23. 273,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,227. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.