Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 697,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $651,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4,095.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 237,552 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 623.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 82,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 71,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 245,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.99. 799,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,853. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

