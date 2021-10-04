BSCPAD 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.10 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $89.52 million and $2.10 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00063089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00097990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00139302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,116.93 or 1.00145755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.12 or 0.06808219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

