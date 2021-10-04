BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.17 on Monday. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

