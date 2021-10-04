Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Position Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $359,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $239,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $55.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

