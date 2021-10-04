Bunicorn (BUNI) Achieves Market Cap of $12.89 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00104360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00142006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.63 or 1.00388745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.93 or 0.06799788 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

