Burger Swap Price Up 9.9% This Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $62.04 million and $15.67 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00007387 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,829 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,829 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

