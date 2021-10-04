Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce sales of $43.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.87 million and the lowest is $42.06 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $41.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $185.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $187.72 million, with estimates ranging from $178.99 million to $196.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 432.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

