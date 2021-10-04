Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0003

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $57.55 million and approximately $21,846.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.08 or 0.00537358 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

