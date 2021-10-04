C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading 1.2% Higher

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.55. 808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

The company has a market cap of C$103.00 million and a PE ratio of 55.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.01.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.84 million during the quarter.

In other C-Com Satellite Systems news, Senior Officer Bilal Awada sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total value of C$183,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,249.50.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

